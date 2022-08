A free defensive driving program for teens returned to Pomona this weekend.

BRAKES — Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe — was held at the Fairplex from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and it will return on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 13, 2022.