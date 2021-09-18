Pomona grandmother celebrated by friends, family on 1-year anniversary of her death

Family and friends of Yolanda Bozonier gathered at her Pomona home to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her death on Saturday.

Bozonier, 59, was killed when a drunk driver crashed into her house on Sept. 17, 2020.

Family members planted a tree and brought sunflowers, a favorite of Bozonier’s, to celebrate her life.

“It’s all for our sister, Yolanda,” said Diane Guerena, Bozonier’s sister. “It’s all for her memory.”

The driver, Carmelino Ordonez of Pomona, pleaded no contest to one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in June, and he was sentenced to six years in prison, according to the Daily Bulletin.

Guerena said the family wanted a stiffer penalty for Ordonez, and they are working with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and other organizations to “make some changes, not only in the Inland Empire or L.A. County, but all over the United States.”

“She no longer has a voice. That voice was taken away from her by a drunk driver,” Guerena said.

Since Bozonier’s death, the city has installed a wall to help protect the home from future traffic crashes, and a stop sign has been installed nearby.

The family is also hoping that speed bumps will be installed.