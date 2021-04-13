Pomona man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting woman while their 2 kids were home

A Pomona man is accused of fatally shooting a woman “in the presence of their two children” during a dispute, officials said Tuesday.

The incident was reported about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Orange Avenue, according to the Pomona police department.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the home and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

An investigation by the Pomona Police Department revealed the incident began as a domestic dispute. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Joseph Pinedo, got a handgun and the victim was shot during a struggle over the weapon, police said.

The victim has not been identified and police have not said how old the children are.

Pinedo was arrested shortly after the shooting, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with murder and child endangerment, police said.

The children are in protective custody.

No further details, including a possible motive, have been released.

Authorities did not release a booking photo of Pinedo.