Pomona man arrested on suspicion of stabbing aunt to death, wounding grandfather

A 20-year-old Pomona man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his aunt and wounding his grandfather, who was left in critical condition Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Brewster Dive about 8 a.m. after getting a call from a man who said he had been stabbed, the Pomona Police Department said in a news release.

They arrived to find a young man, Paul Robert Jones III, outside the home with just a minor cut.

But as they approached the front door they heard the man’s grandfather, 76-year-old Paul Robert Jones Sr., calling for help.

Officers went inside the house to find the aunt, 54-year-old Marshonn Jones, dead with what appeared to be stab wounds, police said.

The grandfather was also suffering from stab wounds, and he was transported to the Pomona Valley Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

Investigators identified Paul Robert Jones III as a suspect in the stabbing and he was booked into a Pomona jail on suspicion of homicide, according to police.

The department said it remains unclear what motivated the stabbings and no further details were available.