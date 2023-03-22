Daniel Garcia is seen in a photo released by the Pomona Police Department on March 22, 2023.

A Pomona man was arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a child, officials said Wednesday.

Daniel Garcia, 32, was arrested after he “expressed a desire to meet with the juvenile a second time,” Pomona police detailed in a news release. “Garcia arrived at the prearranged meeting location and was taken into custody.”

Garcia was later booked on suspicion of oral copulation with a person under 16, sodomy with a person under 16 and lewd acts on a child under 14.

Police are seeking the public’s help find possible additional victims. Anyone who has information about Garcia, or believes they may have been victimized by him, is asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241.