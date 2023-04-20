A 21-year-old from Pomona was indicted last week on a pair of felony charges: importation of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to a report released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, David Daniel Gallegos of Pomona allegedly applied for admission into the United States from Mexico at the San Luis Port of Entry in San Luis, Arizona, on March 14.

When Customs and Border Protection officers inspected Gallegos’ vehicle, they discovered 103 hidden packages within the vehicle’s doors, rear quarter panel and center console. In total, the packages weighed 104.47 pounds.

“The packages contained a white substance that field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine,” ICE said in a statement.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million and up to lifetime of supervised release.