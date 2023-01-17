Steve Rodriguez is seen in a booking photo released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A Pomona man will serve life in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing several severely disabled children under his care at a group home.

Steve Jackson Rodriguez, 38, not only abused the children but filmed himself doing so, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“From January 2016 to May 2020, Rodriguez produced sexually explicit images and videos with four minor victims, three of whom were severely disabled patients being housed at an Inland Empire group home that employed Rodriguez,” the release said. “One of the disabled victims was 8 years old when Rodriguez began filming his illegal sexual conduct – two years after he began abusing this victim.”

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in September to two counts of obtaining custody of a minor for the purposes of producing child pornography, five counts of production of child pornography and one count of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, crimes Judge John W. Holcomb called “unspeakable acts.”

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said Rodriguez was duty-bound to “keep his victims safe and alive,” a responsibility he violated “in the most despicable way.”

“His abhorrent abuse of disabled children was intolerable and properly sanctioned by the court,” Estrada said. “This result underscores our office’s determination to zealously prosecute those who commit these sorts of horrific crimes against children.”

The child sexual abuse material was sent to Cyr Dino Banguguilan, 36, of Azusa, and Miguel Bocardo, 23, of Baldwin Park, who were each convicted of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

They face sentences of at least five years and up to 20 years in federal prison in their Feb. 24 hearing.