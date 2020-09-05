Pomona motel owner agrees to stop renting rooms by the hour in effort to curb sex trafficking, prostitution

The Pomona Lodge is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps.

In a novel use of consumer protection laws, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Friday that the owner of Pomona motel has agreed to a court settlement that restricts his business and aims to stop sex-trafficking and prostitution at the site.

The owner of the motel, the Pomona Lodge, agreed to stop renting rooms by the hour and turn over security footage to law enforcement upon request, among other measures.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said the settlement represents the first time county prosecutors have used consumer protection laws to go after properties where sex is sold and people are trafficked. County prosecutors had charged that the motel was a public nuisance and its owners had violated business codes and the state’s Red Light Abatement Law — legislation written 107 years ago to shut down brothels.

The settlement’s terms will remain in place for four years, and the motel’s owners also will pay a $9,000 fine.

