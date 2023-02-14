Detectives from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death of a child on Monday.

The child, whose name was not released, was found unresponsive at an apartment complex around 5:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of Cordova Street.

Police and paramedics arrived to the scene to find a child not breathing. The child was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital where they were declared deceased, police said.

Major Crimes Unit detectives assumed the investigation and began interviewing witnesses and family members.

No arrests have been made at this time, but authorities say the death is suspicious. The Police Department says the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

