Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Pomona that left one man dead and two others hospitalized last week.

On Tuesday, the Pomona Police Department announced that 40-year-old Gonzalo Avila of Pomona was arrested for his alleged role in the shooting.

Avila is accused of shooting three men in an alley on the 400 block of E. Olive Street in Pomona on Wednesday, March 23.

One of the men, identified as Anastasio Ezequiel Miranda of San Bernardino, died from his wounds. Two other men were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. At the time of the shooting, one of the men was listed in critical condition, but his condition is currently unclear.

Investigators identified the suspect in the shooting as Avila, who police say is a local gang member.

An arrest warrant was obtained and with the assistance of the Fontana Police Department, Avila was taken into custody Saturday in San Dimas.

He has been booked in the Pomona City Jail where he awaits charges for murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.