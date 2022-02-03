1 in custody after Pomona police officer, suspect wounded in shooting, authorities say

A Pomona Police Department officer and a suspect were wounded in a shooting Thursday night, officials said.

The officer, who was not named, was shot near Angela and Chanslor streets, the department said on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m.

Just before 9 p.m., the department confirmed that one suspect had been taken into custody.

In an alert, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the suspect was also wounded.

“One suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to Pomona Valley Hospital in an unknown condition. A search is underway for two [additional] suspects,” the alert added.

Lt. Ryan Rodriguez of the PPD said that the officer approached a group of three suspects, one of whom fired on the officer, striking him “in the lower part of his leg.”

“The officer returned fire. The suspect was shot in an unknown location of his body by the officer,” Rodriguez said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is “expected to be ok,” police said.

“Please avoid the area while Police Officers conduct their investigation,” police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.