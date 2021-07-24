Pomona police searching for hit-and-run driver in crash that killed man

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a man in Pomona early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of an injury due to a traffic collision at about 12 a.m. near the area of Mission Boulevard and La Mesa Street, according to a news release by the Pomona Police Department.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from severe injuries. Evidence at the scene suggested the man had been hit by a vehicle while he was crossing the street, authorities said.

Officers checked the area for a car that might’ve been involved but were unable to find one.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to render the victim aid, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, officials said. Police said his identity is being withheld pending notification of kin.

The suspect vehicle make, model and color remain unknown at this time. No suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this fatal hit-and-run is urged to call the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic Services Bureau at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously may call “Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).