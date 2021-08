Car enthusiasts had their day at the Pomona Swap Meet and Classic Car Show at the Fairplex on Sunday.

The one-day event, held seven times per year at the Pomona Fairplex grounds, features hundreds of vendors selling hard-to-find car parts and accessories at low swap meet prices.

General admission is $15, while children 12 and under are admitted for free. For more information, people can visit the event’s website.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 6 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2021.