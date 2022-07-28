People were lining up for Monkeypox vaccines outside of a pop-up clinic in Encino Thursday morning.

Officials began administering the shots around 11 a.m. at the Balboa Sports Complex located at 17015 Burbank Boulevard.

Monkeypox is a virus in the smallpox family that can be deadly but usually causes milder symptoms.

The virus is transmitted by skin-to-skin contact or respiratory droplets with an infected person and can be very painful.

“We have so far, less than 5,000 cases that have been reported, but we have already in hand, secured, more than 1.1 million doses of the Jynneos vaccine,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday.

Officials say that all of the cases so far in Los Angeles County have involved adults with a median age of about 35 years old, WeHoville reported.

Walkup vaccine clinics can be found at the following locations:

Balboa Sports Complex (17105 Burbank Boulevard in Encino) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Market Street Center (22900 Market St. in Santa Clarita) from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Ted Watkins Memorial Park (1335 E. 103rd St. in Los Angeles) From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Obregon Park (4021 E. 1st St. in Los Angeles) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday