Pop-up event in Hacienda Heights features Halloween ‘boo-tique,’ immersive haunted experience

For thrill-seekers looking to be terrorized this Halloween, the “Trick or Treat Boo-tique” pop-up event on Saturday in Hacienda Heights may be the answer.

The free event, presented by Lights OUT Haunt Productions, will feature over 20 vendors and exhibitors who specialize in all things Halloween.

In addition, guests will have the chance to experience a 15-minute immersive haunted house filled with frights not meant for the faint of heart. Admission for the immersive experience is $12 at the door, and more information can be found at www.lightsouthaunt.com/trt-bootique.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 16, 2021.