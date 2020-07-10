Popular campground at Joshua Tree National Park shut down due to ‘aggressive honey bee activity’

Rangers at Joshua Tree National Park have shut down the popular Jumbo Rocks Campground “due to aggressive honey bee activity.”

“There were a couple of vehicles with a lot of bees in them. And campsites. Visitors were very uncomfortable,” said Joshua Tree Superintendent David Smith. He said no stings were reported, the bees are “standard honey bees” and the park’s many other campgrounds remain open.

Meanwhile, 300 miles to the northwest on the Sierra slopes of Sequoia National Park, biologists have spotted California condors for the first time in decades.

Summer has brought these and other wonders to California’s nine national parks, which are gradually reopening after shutting down in March. Though Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to urge that Californians postpone leisure travel until the pandemic eases, Yosemite, Sequoia, Kings Canyon and a few other parks have opened some lodgings and camping areas.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.