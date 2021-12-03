Popular holiday display returns to Rancho Cucamonga with updated drive-thru, pedestrian instructions

The annual Thoroughbred holiday lights display in Rancho Cucamonga opens to visitors Friday with some new rules for 2021.

The December tradition draws visitors from all over the Southland to view the holiday displays on homes along Thoroughbred and Jennet streets.

In years past, many would gather to walk through the neighborhood and sip hot chocolate while visiting with residents who strung holiday lights around their homes.

The ever-increasing crowds, however, prompted authorities in recent years to restrict visitors to drive-thru only restrictions during high-traffic evenings.

Beginning Dec. 3 and continuing through Dec. 5, the light show opens with drive-thru access only from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This year, there are four days though where pedestrians can again walk through the popular displays.

Those days will be from Dec. 6 through Dec. 9 and will also run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The drive-thru only restrictions return Dec. 10 and continue through Christmas Eve.

More information about where and how to attend the annual light show can be found on the Rancho Cucamonga city website.

The holiday lights display is not a city-sanctioned event but a traffic management plan was established to reduce congestion and provide for public safety, the city stated on its website.