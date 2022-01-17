Popular L.A. talk radio host Michael Jackson dies at 87

Talk show host Michael Jackson worked in radio and television in the U.S. for more than 50 years. He is seen here in 2009 with a plaque commemorating his 1984 star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Michael Jackson, the onetime dean of Los Angeles talk radio whose voice graced Southern California airwaves for more than half a century, died Saturday. He was 87.

Jackson, who had Parkinson’s disease, died peacefully at home surrounded by his three children, a family spokesperson said.

Jackson was best known for his collegial and non-combative style as he interviewed presidents, celebrities, authors and ordinary Angelenos, most notably during his reign at the top of local ratings while at KABC-AM from 1966 to 1998.

His unmistakable British accent was heard by millions of listeners across several continents, with his lengthy list of accolades including a place in the Radio Hall of Fame, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and even an honor from the queen of England.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.