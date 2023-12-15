Rancho Cucamonga residents are spreading the Christmas spirit with their annual holiday lights display. This Inland Empire attraction brings large crowds with its festive Christmas lights, trees, and fan-favorite characters.

“It’s magical,” said Paul Hampton, a former Pasadena firefighter who has been decorating his home for the last three years.

Residents in the area transform their homes with holiday lights and decorations and families across Southern California come to view the display and see their favorite Christmas characters.

“I feel that it brings a lot of joy to these families and their kids,” said resident Lisset Stack, “I love when we’re sitting outside at our bonfire that you see all of these cars coming and everybody’s just screaming ‘Merry Christmas!’”

Toy Story at the Thoroughbred annual holiday lights display

“Come early, come at 5 o’clock,” Hampton said. “That way you get here early. Wait for it to get dark and you’ll be first in line.”

The Thoroughbred Holiday Lights Display is a drive-thru-only event and will be open from Dec. 4-24 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.