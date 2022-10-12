The driver of a Porsche was injured while fighting off two would-be carjackers in East Hollywood Tuesday night.

Officers responded to an attempted carjacking call shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Mariposa Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

Video showed the victim’s vehicle, a black Porsche, still at the scene after the driver was able to fight off the suspects.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene to treat the injured driver.

The attackers used an “unknown sharp object” during the incident but did not get away with any property, police said.

The suspects were described as two males wearing black ski masks, black gloves, black shirts and black shorts.