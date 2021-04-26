Porsche passenger fatally hit by dislodged tire on 91 Freeway in Riverside area: CHP

A passenger died after being struck by a tire that had dislodged from another vehicle and slammed into the windshield of the Porsche he was in on the 91 Freeway in the Riverside area over the weekend.

The deadly incident was reported just after 5 p.m. Sunday on the westbound 91 near Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Econoline was heading eastbound on the 91 west of Lincoln when the front wheel on the van’s left side became dislodged, a CHP news release stated. The tire traveled over the center divider and across express lanes, crashed through the front windshield of the Porsche 911 and hit the front passenger.

He was unresponsive by the time CHP units arrived at the scene, officials said. Fire personnel transported the passenger to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the individual’s name.

The Porsche driver was not hurt. No other vehicles beyond the luxury car and the Ford van were involved.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and any witnesses have been asked to call CHP’s Accident Investigation Unit at 951-637-8000.