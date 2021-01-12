Port Hueneme man pleads not guilty to attempted murder in hatchet attack of 3 people

A Port Hueneme man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of attempted murder after allegedly attacking three men with a hatchet, officials announced Tuesday.

Gregory Bryant Brewer, 31, was charged with one count of premeditated attempted murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of mayhem, according to a Ventura County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Brewer is accused of having personally used a hatchet as a deadly weapon and to have caused great bodily injury in the commission of these crimes, the DA’s office said.

On Jan. 7, three people were inside a residential garage in Port Hueneme when Brewer allegedly entered and started attacking them with a hatchet.

All three victims were taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment for their injuries, officials said.

Brewer was arrested at the scene by Port Hueneme police.

He appeared for arraignment Monday and entered a plea of not guilty to all charges, the DA’s office said. Brewer is currently in custody at the Ventura County Jail with bail set at $1,680,000. His next scheduled court appearance is on Jan. 21.