A Port Hueneme man contacted commercial sex workers and asked them to find “a prepubescent child to perform sexual acts on,” the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Jordan Nathaniel Boyd, 40, faces four felony counts of attempting to cause a minor to engage in commercial sex acts, as well as special allegations that the crime “indicated planning, sophistication, or professionalism,” prosecutors said.

Investigators were alerted to the allegations against Boyd late last year, though the DA’s office did not say who reported the alleged solicitations.

Boyd was arrested on Tuesday, and on Thursday, he pleaded not guilty in Ventura County Superior Court.

Boyd is being held at the Ventura County Main Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, though he has a court appearance for bail review Friday afternoon.