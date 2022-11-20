Wreckage seen in a fatal traffic collision in Newport Beach on Nov. 20, 2022 (OnScene.TV)

All westbound lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway, between Hoag Drive and Riverside Avenue, were closed Sunday night after a fatal traffic collision, the Newport Beach Police Department said.

According to authorities, the driver of a Mercedes Benz rear ended a parked box truck that was unoccupied at around 8:00 p.m. in the 3300 block of westbound PCH.

The driver, a male, was declared dead at the scene, police said. Two other passengers in the vehicle, a male and a female, had to be extricated by firefighters. Both were transported to Mission Hospital in unknown condition.

It was unclear what caused the driver to crash into the parked truck.

The road closure was expected to last four hours, while authorities investigated.