Santa Monica officials are preparing to have a crumbling portion of the bluffs above Pacific Coast Highway removed.

The crack in the cliff was noticed by passersby, including Suzzane Yankovic, wife of musician “Weird Al” Yankovic.

A portion of the Santa Monica bluffs that appears to be in danger of collapsing is seen on July 25, 2023. (KTLA)

Yankovic posted a video of the bluff that was seen by Los Angeles County supervisors who decided to alert the City of Santa Monica.

If the cliffside was to give way it would be catastrophic to those driving on the freeway below.

It is unclear as to whether a collapse could occur within days or years, so officials have decided to take action right away.

A crane will be brought in to break apart the top portion of the unstable bluff with debris being hauled away in dump trucks.

That will require the closure of PCH and a portion of the 10 Freeway approaching the coast.

A map shows the closures on the Santa Monica Freeway to allow for the removal of a cracked portion of the bluffs. (KTLA)

The road closures are expected to begin around 11:30 p.m. and continue until about noon Wednesday.

The roadways should be clear and ready to reopen around that time.