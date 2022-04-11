Nearly all lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway were closed Monday night following a fatal traffic collision.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway at Wilshire Boulevard.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash which resulted in the issuing of a SigAlert which left nearly all lanes stopped and traffic moving at a crawl.

California Highway Patrol officials told KTLA that all but one lane on southbound I-405 were closed due to the fatal collision investigation.

Drivers were being diverted off of the freeway onto Santa Monica Boulevard due to the closure.

At least one person was killed although the circumstances regarding their death is unclear at this time.