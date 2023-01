Officials closed a portion of SR-126 after several vehicles became stuck in a mud flow across all lanes (CHP Moorepark)

The California Highway Patrol closed Highway 126 from Fillmore city limits to Fairview Canyon Monday night due to mud flows across all lanes.

Multiple vehicles, according to a tweet by CHP Moorpark, became stuck on the road.

Authorities were working to rescue stranded drivers and instructed commuters to use Interstate 5 as a detour.

