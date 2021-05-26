Porto’s Bakery holding job fair in Buena Park as it looks to hire workers for all locations

Calling all job seekers: Porto’s Bakery & Cafe is looking to hire about 300 workers for positions at the iconic Southern California eatery’s various locations.

The celebrated Cuban bakery is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at its Buena Park shop, located at 7640 Beach Blvd.

In addition to the Orange County store, positions are also available at restaurant’s other locations, including Glendale, Burbank and Downey.

Benefits include competitive pay, health, vision and dental insurance, a 401k, paid vacation and holidays and a sweet employee discount, according to the company.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 26, 2021.