Porto’s Bakery in Downey temporarily closes after 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

Porto’s Bakery in Downey has temporarily closed after three employees tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday on Facebook.

The popular bakery, located at 8233 Firestone Blvd., was shut down “out of an abundance of caution” to allow for the entire bakery to be disinfected by a professional cleaning company.

“While this closure in Downey is not required, we have decided to take this voluntary measure following three team members who tested positive for COVID-19, even though these employees had been self-quarantined and not reported to work since prior to being tested,” Porto’s Bakery said in a statement.

During the closure, team members will also be getting tested for COVID-19.

“The safety and well-being of our team, guests and our community are fundamental to our family business,” the Porto’s statement said.

All other Porto’s Bakery locations, including Burbank, Buena Park and West Covina, remain open for customers via contactless online ordering and in-car pickup.

Contactless pickup in Downey is scheduled to resume on Monday.

