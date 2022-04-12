Porto’s lovers rejoice. Porto’s Bakery is opening a new location in Northridge Tuesday morning.

The Northridge site is now the popular bakery’s sixth location. Other Porto’s can be found in Buena Park, Downey, Glendale, West Covina and Burbank.

“Every one of the locations that we open are important because they’re like your babies,” owner Betty Porto said.

The Burbank location became such a popular spot for hungry Northridge customers that the smaller store would often get overwhelmed.

“That’s why we came to Northridge. To give the little store a break,” Porto said.

Asked what makes Porto’s Bakery so popular she replied, “It contains the love that we put into everything.”

The Northridge site is located at 19467 Nordhoff St. in the Northridge Fashion Center.

The official grand opening is set for 9 a.m., with customers likely to get their chance to enter the bakery around 10 a.m.

More information can be found at portosbakery.com.