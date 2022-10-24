Police are investigating reports of a possible car-to-car shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday morning.

The incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandy Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The vehicles involved in the incident crashed and came to a stop at West 38th Street and Budlong Avenue.

Responding officers found a bullet hole in one of the vehicles, the spokesperson said.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Police are searching for a white Honda or Kia with tinted windows that may have been involved.

Check back for updates on this developing story.