Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are looking into the circumstances that led to a man being shot to death on Friday, and they believe that the shooting may be gang related.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the 11900 block of 162nd Street in Norwalk around 4 p.m.

A Hispanic man in his mid 50s was found next to a park bench suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper torso, according to LASD.

Deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics performed life-saving measures, but the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

“Witnesses saw several male Hispanic suspects congregating near the bench where the victim was located,” LASD said in a statement. “After hearing the gunshots, witnesses saw the suspects run northbound through the park and out of view.”

“It is believed this shooting was gang related,” LASD added.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau a 323-890-5500.

Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.