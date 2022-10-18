Caltrans officials have discovered what they believe are human remains inside a culvert that runs under the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa.

The discovery was made around 10 a.m. Monday when a robot camera spotted the remains about 300 feet into the 26-inch diameter pipe located near the Baker Street offramp, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP units and a Caltrans supervisor were dispatched to investigate the incident.

The supervisor later confirmed that the remains appeared to be human and decomposed, CHP said.

The camera was initially being used to do some inspections on the pipe.

Officials were working on a plan to retrieve the remains, possibly by flushing out the pipe, Tuesday.