Possible human remains found near hiking trail in Burbank: Police

A death investigation was launched Thursday after authorities responded to a call about what appeared to be human remains along a hiking trail in Burbank.

Around 1:30 p.m., police arrived at a mountainous area above Elmwood Avenue, where a hiker reported seeing possible human remains, according to Lt. Scott Meadows of the Burbank Police Department.

Upon investigation, it appeared that the remains had been there “for some time” and could possibly belong to either a human or an animal, police said.

Investigators had not yet been able to confirm whether the remains belonged to a person. However, police said the incident was being treated as a death investigation and the Los Angeles County coroner was called to the scene.

Sky5 footage showed investigators crouched over in a hilly area with brush that was taped off.

No further details were immediately available.