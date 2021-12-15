Possible oil sheen spotted off Bolsa Chica State Beach

An unknown sheen was reported off the Orange County coast late Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Response Center received a report around 4:30 p.m. describing “an unknown sheen from an unknown source” that “looks like tar,” according to an incident report from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

The sheen was described as 30 yards by 30 yards, according to the report.

According to the Coast Guard, the reported sheen was about half a mile off Bolsa Chica State Beach.

