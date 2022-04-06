A Hollywood Hills home has apparently become a favored rout for a local mountain lion believed to be Griffith Park’s famous P-22.

Video posted by @kdprince on Instagram Tuesday and shared with KTLA shows the big cat strolling through the darkness and past the front door of a neighborhood home.

“And just like that… the king himself shows up. Again,” a post on @animalsatmyfrontdoor showing a different angle of the same visit read.

The post says it’s the fourth time the mountain lion, speculated to be P-22, has visited the home.

The National Parks Service has not yet responded to an attempt to confirm whether this is the famous big cat.

P-22 has been visible of late, being spotted in the Silver Lake area as recently as March 8.

That sighting was confirmed by NPS Santa Monica Public Affairs Officer Ana Beatriz Cholo.

“Lions sometimes go into weird spots. We can’t read their minds. We don’t know why they’re going where they’re going,” Cholo said following the sighting.

Cholo said the NPS has been tracking the 12-year-old cougar for about 10 years.