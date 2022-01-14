Owner of jewelry store thwarts robbery attempt at Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park: Police

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating what is believed to be a smash-and-grab robbery attempt at the Westfield Topanga & The Village shopping mall in Canoga Park Friday night.

The incident, which occurred at about 5:35 p.m. in the 6600 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, was first reported as an assault with a deadly weapon, said Officer Madison of the LAPD.

However, it was five masked suspects who emerged from a gray car and made their way to the Ice Brothers custom jewelry store, where they deployed a spray — possibly bear or pepper spray — on the store’s employees, police said.

As a would-be robber prepared to use a baseball bat to smash a display case, one of the store’s owners pulled out a gun, police added.

While it did not initially appear that any gunshots were fired, police later confirmed that the owner fired one shot, which scared away the thieves.

No one was hit, police added, and nothing was taken from the jewelry cases.

In November, a similar incident took place at the Nordstrom store at this mall, when five suspects used bear spray on a guard, stole designer purses and fled in a gray car.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the suspects remain outstanding.