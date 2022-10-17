Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Authorities are investigating a possible freeway shooting in the Gardena area Monday morning.

The incident was reported around 3:45 a.m. after someone apparently opened fire on the southbound 110 Freeway near El Segundo Boulevard, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed.

The victims initially called the Gardena Police Department from a residential area in the 2700 block of West 134th Street.

They told police that someone shot at their vehicle while they were traveling on the freeway near El Segundo Boulevard.

Two victims were transported from the area to a trauma center, the spokesperson said. There was no word about the condition of the victims.

There was also no information released about the suspect, or a possible suspect vehicle.

Police notified the CHP, who was investigating the incident.