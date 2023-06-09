California State University Northridge is seen in an image posted on its Facebook page.

A possibly armed suspect heading to Cal State Northridge prompted a shelter-in-place order on Friday afternoon.

A Twitter statement from school officials around 3:30 p.m. said campus police were “made aware of a potential subject who may be bringing a firearm to the campus.”

Anyone who is on campus was urged to “immediately leave the area.” Those who may be unable to leave were advised to shelter in place.

All others were told to stay away from the area as Department of Public Safety officials responded to the scene to investigate.

Although CSUN officials note the potential threat was not verified, the urgent order appeared to be out of caution. No further details were released.

This developing story will be updated.