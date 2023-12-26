The day after Christmas marks one of the busiest days of the travel season as many Southern Californians make their way home from their holiday destinations.

From Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, around 7.5 million travelers are projected to fly in the U.S. according to AAA. This number is up nearly 5 percent from the same time in 2022.

Flight cancellations and delays at local airports have lowered since pre-Christmas Day travel with Los Angeles International Airport reporting zero flight cancellations and around 200 delays on the day after Christmas.

The Transportation Security Administration expects Friday, Dec. 29 and Monday, Jan. 1 to be among the busiest airport travel days this year.

However, the crowds have not deterred excited visitors, with many looking forward to visiting theme parks in Southern California.

“We came from the Bay Area, from Oakland, and we’re doing a trip to Universal City,” said Carl Dhom, a visitor who landed at the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

“I’ve never been there, so it’s going to be really exciting,” said Dhom’s young daughter.

Over the holiday weekend, there were some disruptions including Southwest Airlines with hundreds of canceled flights and more than 2,500 delays, according to FlightAware tracking data.

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson confirmed the major delays were due to a dense fog in Chicago.

By Tuesday, most travelers noted a generally smooth experience flying out of airports and driving on the roads.

“My flight was definitely full, but it wasn’t too chaotic,” said Kate Laing, a Santa Monica resident.

TSA officials expect Dec. 29, Jan. 1, Jan. 2, and Jan. 7 to be among the busiest days at the airport for the rest of the remaining holiday season.

In Southern California, traffic congestion will likely be at its worst on Saturday, Dec. 27, according to projections from transportation data company, INRIX.

For these busy travel days, AAA said the best times to hit the road to avoid the heaviest traffic periods are before lunchtime or after 7 p.m.

“With a new record for year-end travel among Southern Californians, we are expecting roads, airports and cruise ports to be very busy this month,” said Jena Miller, AAA’s vice president for travel products and services. “Consumer demand for leisure travel has surged this year, and it appears that the momentum is set to carry on into 2024.”