Postal truck lands on top of car after being rear-ended in Valley Village crash

Dramatic footage captured the aftermath of a crash involving a U.S. Postal Service truck, minivan and sedan in Valley Village Tuesday.

The collision occurred shortly before 10:15 a.m. outside an apartment building at 5527 Laurel Canyon Blvd., said Officer Norma Eisenman, a Los Angeles police spokesperson.

Neighbors told KTLA a white Scion four-door sedan rear-ended the unattended USPS truck parked along the curb.

Video from the scene shows the mail truck came to rest with its front end on the sidewalk and rear tires on the Scion’s roof and windshield. The Honda minivan had its back end smashed in, and the Scion’s front end was heavily damaged.

Eisenman said no injuries were reported, and L.A. fire officials said they were initially called to the scene but the situation ultimately did not require paramedics.

LAPD traffic investigators closed the incident, Eisenman said.

No further details were available.