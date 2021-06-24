Pot dispensary says it will be California’s largest when it opens next week in Santa Ana

A marijuana dispensary set to open next week in Santa Ana says it will be California’s largest pot retail location.

Planet 13 Orange County also claims to be the second-largest dispensary in the world, after the company’s massive store in Las Vegas.

The weed superstore is set to open in Santa Ana on July 1 at 3400 Warner Ave. The location will hold up to 52 cash registers, and it expects to earn as much as $50 million in its first year open.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on June 24, 2021.