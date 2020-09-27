Power outage causes game delay at Dodger Stadium

Players leave the field after a power outage during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers Sept. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The game between the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers resumed after a 25-minute delay caused by the stadium’s power going out.

Players were just leaving the field after the sixth inning when the third-oldest ballpark in the majors went completely dark.

After a few seconds, the two ribbon lightboards came back on as did lights on the loge-level concourse.

But the banks of lights above the field remained off.

The stadium’s power is provided by the city of Los Angeles.

The ballpark’s emergency generator kicked on shortly after the blackout began.