Hundreds of patients, including some in critical condition, had to be moved when the power went out in a tower at White Memorial Hospital in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday night.

The outage was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at the hospital located in the 1700 block of East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.

The Specialty Care Center was affected by the power outage, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Around 200 non-critical patients were moved to another building that was not impacted by the outage.

Officials say 17 critical condition patients required transportation by ambulance to other hospitals and more were being prepared for transport.

“At the point of the power outage their main power and emergency power was completely off, completely out,” Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Cody Weireter said.

Weireter said the cause of the power outage was still under investigation.

The incident seemed to be stabilizing as of 5 a.m. Tuesday but several ambulances were still seen in the parking lot treating or standing by to help non-critical patients.

Those with family members at the Specialty Care Center can contact the hospital at 323-268-5000 for more information.