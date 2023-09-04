Officials with the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District announced on Monday evening that Santa Monica High School will be closed for classes on Tuesday, Sept. 5 due to a power outage caused by a major blown fuse.

“District personnel and a high voltage electrical contractor have worked since Saturday morning to repair the wiring and replace the fuse,” district officials said in a news release. “The power will not be restored until late morning on Tuesday. We are asking that all Samohi students stay home for the day.”

Students attending other SMMUSD schools will have regularly scheduled classes on Tuesday. However, Samohi, which operates as the district kitchen for all Santa Monica schools, will require clean up and restocking of food supplies as a result of the outage.

Officials said that breakfast at other Santa Monica schools will be served as usual, and that lunch will be pizza, salads and fruit. “No special diet items will be available Tuesday,” the release noted.

The school’s closure includes the Infant Toddler Center on Samohi’s campus.

Student athletes with games in the afternoon, including tennis, girls flag football and volleyball are still scheduled to play and will receive instructions from their coach on arriving at school for the events, officials said.

“It is unfortunate that this situation has a snowball effect requiring the loss of a school day, however, we are unable to have school without lighting, including in restrooms, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), no phones, other electrical needs, and no use of the kitchen to provide food services for students,” the release stated.

Malibu schools are not impacted by the outage.

Regularly scheduled classes are expected to return on Wednesday, officials said. For more information on the school closure, please follow this link.