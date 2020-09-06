Power outages across L.A. County affecting more than 12,000 amid statewide Flex Alert

People gather on the beach at the Pacific Ocean on the first day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heatwave on Sept. 5, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

More than 12,900 utility customers were without power in Los Angeles County Saturday as triple-digit temperatures broke records across the Southland, officials said.

With a statewide Flex Alert in effect, Southern California grappled with a tense heat wave that brought temperatures as high as 117 degrees in Woodland Hills. That’s the highest temperature the area has seen in September since 1979, when a high of 115 degrees was recorded on Sept. 9.

By 5 p.m. Saturday, power outages amid the record-breaking heat were affecting 11,244 Southern California Edison customers and another 1,670 serviced by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, according to both agencies.

Most of those affected by LADWP outages were in the Baldwin Hills/ Crenshaw area, where about 1,640 customers were without power.

California’s Flex Alert, calling on state residents to reserve electricity, remains in effect 3 p.m. through 9 p.m. Saturday.

“Help conserve energy by adjusting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large appliances and turn off all unneeded lights,” SoCal Edison said in a tweet.

