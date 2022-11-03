Emergency crews were called to the Pico Union neighborhood of Los Angeles after multiple power poles broke and were spotted leaning up against buildings Thursday.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the poles, which appeared to have been broken near the base, tilting dramatically against the structures.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews along with Los Angeles Fire Department crews were at the scene working to de-energize the power lines that also appeared to be touching the buildings.

The fire department confirmed a call came in reporting the downed lines on South Vermont Avenue between West Washington Boulevard and West Pico Boulevard just before 11 a.m.

It was unclear what caused the poles to topple onto the buildings.

A portion of South Vermont Avenue was closed as crews worked in the area.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation was also notified of the incident.