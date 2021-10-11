Power shutoffs possible for SoCal Edison customers amid high winds, elevated fire danger

Power shutoffs are possible for thousands of Southern California Edison customers as the region braces for powerful winds and elevated fire danger Monday.

“Due to weather conditions that may create the potential for elevated fire risk, Public Safety Power Shutoffs are under consideration for certain communities in SoCal,” the utility tweeted.

More than 5,600 customers in Los Angeles County and about 3,170 customers in Ventura County were in areas being considered for the preemptive power shutoffs as of 10 a.m.

High winds are expected Monday during the afternoon and evening hours, when winds could reach damaging levels of 50 to 70 mph in the mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service.

While it’s expected to be windy nearly everywhere, the Weather Service says Santa Barbara County, the Grapevine, the Antelope Valley, Los Padres National Forest and Angeles National Forest will see the strongest, and potentially damaging, winds.

Where will it be most windy on Monday? Check this map out for expected peak gusts. #SantaBarbara County, #Grapevine #AntelopeValley @LosPadresNF @AngelesNF will see the strongest and potentially damaging winds. @Dodgers game may be impacted #cawx pic.twitter.com/bQKf4XmL5V — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 9, 2021

The Weather Service said residents could see power outages, downed trees and airport delays as the strong winds sweep through the region. Residents were told to use caution while driving.

Around 10 a.m., a section of State Route 14 in the Antelope Valley was closed due to a “large dust storm” that created poor visibility for drivers, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said visibility can quickly drop and create dangerous driving conditions. Drivers were advised to slow down and use headlights.

Blowing dust was occurring across much of the Antelope Valley this morning. This was the view from a webcam near Victorville at 945am. Visibility can quickly drop below one-mile creating dangerous driving conditions. Slow down and use headlights. #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/EzfHIIiQUA — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 11, 2021

Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium, which is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. Monday, may also be impacted, according to the Weather Service. The series against the Giants is tied at one.

With dry air expected in the southern mountains and Antelope Valley area, the region will see brief critical fire weather Monday as gusty winds building in, forecasters said.

Dangerous boating conditions are also expected Monday afternoon and night.

Waves of up to 8 feet high are expected along the L.A. and Ventura coasts amid the high surf conditions.

Along the Central Coast, waves of up to 13 feet high and dangerous rip currents are expected. Some minor coastal flooding is also possible.

Elevated fire weather today with the dry air (RH nearing single digits) in the southern mtns and Antelope Valley today. We will start seeing brief critical fire wx Monday with the continued dryness and gusty winds building in. #socal #fireweather #cawx #relativehumidity pic.twitter.com/8lbVojq39x — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 10, 2021

