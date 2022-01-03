Powerball jackpot climbs to $540 million as Riverside County ticket wins $1.2 million

Nearly three months after a lucky ticket sold along California’s Central Coast won a nearly $700 million grand prize, a jackpot above the half-billion dollar mark will once again be on the line in Powerball.

Monday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $540 million, with a cash value hovering around $384.3 million. The numbers will be picked at 8 p.m.

Although no one won the first Powerball jackpot of 2022 on Saturday, one lucky ticket sold in Riverside County matched five numbers and is worth about $1.2 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 6, 12, 39, 48, 50 and the Powerball 7.

The ticket was purchased in Blythe at the Valero located at 3504 W. Hobson Way, state lottery officials said. It was not immediately clear whether the winner has stepped forward.

Powerball’s jackpot has rolled over 38 times in the current sequence, which began Oct. 6 — two days after someone purchased a grand prize-winning ticket in Morro Bay.

“The $699.8 million prize is the largest jackpot won in California Lottery history,” a state lottery news release read. “It is the 5th largest jackpot in Powerball history and the 7th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.”

The winner, Scott Godfrey, overcame overwhelming odds — 1 in 292 million — to claim the prize. He elected to take it as a lump-sum payment of $496 million, the release stated.

Since then, more than 71 million Powerball tickets have been sold in California, accounting for over $145 million in the game’s current sequence, officials said. At least $22 million in prizes have been won by players in the state.

In addition to Monday’s drawing, Powerball drawings are also held each Wednesday and Saturday.