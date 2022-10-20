The Powerball jackpot has grown to $550 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.

Technical difficulties kept the drawing for Wednesday’s $515,500,000 drawing from taking place live.

The winning numbers of 6, 8, 15, 27, 42 and a Power Ball of 10, were posted about an hour later on the Lottery’s YouTube channel.

The Lottery announced Thursday that no one won the jackpot, raising the total to $550 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The cash value for Saturday’s drawing will be $277.5 million according to the Power Ball website.

The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Power Ball are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the California Lottery website.